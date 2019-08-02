Ginnifer Goodwin Has a Warning About Her New Show for Once Upon a Time Fans

CBS
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 3:01 PM
CBS
Ginnifer Goodwin needed a break. The Once Upon a Time veteran was coming off lots of family fare, including the Disney fairy tale series, Zootopia, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast and was ready to, well, be in something that she would watch. Enter Marc Cherry and Why Women Kill.
"I had spent years making material that, like, my kids can see. So yes, I wasn't looking for that next," Goodwin told a small group of reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour. "I was definitely looking for something that my husband and I would watch together alone at night when the kids are definitely in bed."
And Why Women Kill, the new CBS All Access series from the creator of Desperate Housewives is definitely something she wouldn't watch with her kids. Set in three different decades, the series follows Goodwin in the 1960s as Beth Ann, a quintessential housewife, Lucy Liu as socialite Simone in the 1980s and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Taylor in present day, all women who live in the same house and have to deal with a very common problem: infidelity.
This is far cry from Snow White on Once Upon a Time. However, Goodwin hopes some of the Once fans follow her—if they're old enough.
"I think the younger viewers should wait quite some time. Um, I only realized the other day when my mother told me that she showed my grandmother, who is in her late 90s, the trailer. It was the first time that I had thought about the fact that maybe even my mother and grandmother should not see some of these episodes, Goodwin said. "It's the kind of show that I would binge watch, which is why I wanted to be part of it, and I was really hungry to be on something that I would kill to watch if I weren't part of it. I'll still binge watch it even though I'm part of it. So, there are darker elements. Yes, the darker elements may be a lot for the Once Upon a Time fans because we're going to go pretty gross."
Why Women Kill premieres August 15 on CBS All Access.
