Go Inside Matthew Perry's $35 Million Los Angeles Penthouse

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 1:25 PM
Want to live like Matthew Perry?
While it's not the Friends apartment in New York, the Chandler Bing character is selling his penthouse in Los Angeles. It could be yours, too—for a cool $35 million, that is.
Compared to a "floating palace," the home occupies the entire 40th floor of the luxury building. While it doesn't contain a Magna Doodle on the front door, it does have eight bathrooms and four bedrooms. The master suite alone features a fireplace, a seating area and large closets.
According to the Compass listing, the 9,290-square-foot space also includes a high-end kitchen, a "grand" living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a "plush" screening room. If that's not enough, fans can also take in the city and ocean views from the penthouse's four massive terraces. Residents can also enjoy several amenities, including a pool, gym, movie theater and even private wine storage.
Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
We can see where the penthouse gets its name.
Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
According to Compass, architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano worked on this place to create a "stunning palette of textures and colors that are both contemporary and classic."
Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
You can invite all of your "Friends" over for dinner with this kitchen.
Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
Anyone up for a round of pool?
Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
You can binge watch all of your favorite shows in this screening room.
Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
Who wouldn't want to wake up to this view every morning?
Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
What a sight!
Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
You can catch some gorgeous sunsets in the City of Angels.
