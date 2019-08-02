See Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Have a Candid Conversation About His Girlfriend Sofia Richie

What's eating Scott Disick?

"I want you and Sofia to be comfortable," the Flip It Like Disick star tells ex Kourtney Kardashian in this dynamic new promo video from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, which is officially set to premiere Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. Continuing, he explains, "But it does take, like, a toll on me."

The co-parents' heart-to-heart doesn't last long in the video, though a series of flash photographs that see the trio (Scott, Kourtney and Sofia, Scott's girlfriend of more than two years now) spending time together suggests there's more to this conversation than we're seeing right now. And on to the next teaser…