See Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Have a Candid Conversation About His Girlfriend Sofia Richie

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 12:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What's eating Scott Disick?

"I want you and Sofia to be comfortable," the Flip It Like Disick star tells ex Kourtney Kardashian in this dynamic new promo video from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, which is officially set to premiere Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. Continuing, he explains, "But it does take, like, a toll on me."

The co-parents' heart-to-heart doesn't last long in the video, though a series of flash photographs that see the trio (Scott, Kourtney and Sofia, Scott's girlfriend of more than two years now) spending time together suggests there's more to this conversation than we're seeing right now. And on to the next teaser…

Watch

Inside Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie's Irreplaceable Bond

"She wanted to write you like a handwritten…something," Kylie Jenner tells Khloe Kardashian a little earlier on in the promo. And excuse the double entendre but this snail mail situation seems to have Jordyn Woods written all over it, no?

"If she wants to write me a letter…" Khloe starts—and there's something about her razor-sharp tone that manages to say "No thank you" without actually having to say it—before Kylie cuts in again to ask if she should "give her your address."

For Khloe's reaction to that and more, check out the full promo video above!  

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Tristan Thompson , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jada Pinkett Smith, Jordyn Woods, Red Table Talk

Why Jada Pinkett Smith Was "Wary" To Have Jordyn Woods On Red Table Talk⁠ After Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian Ugly Cries After Losing Diamond Earring (Ay Dios Mio) - Telenovela

Is Kim Kardashian's Butt Really Fake?--So True / So False

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Family Vacation Is an Italian Dream Come True

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK S16

Watch Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Discover Their Spiritual Strengths and Weaknesses While in Bali

Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Learn Their Flaws in Bali!

Inside Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie's "Irreplaceable Bond"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.