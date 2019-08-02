The Cutest Thing You'll See All Day Is the Cast of Stranger Things Surprising Their Biggest Fans

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 9:16 AM
Netflix
What's more surprising than coming face-to-face with a Demogorgon? Having the entire cast of Stranger Things pop up when you least expect it.
Ahead of the July 4 launch of Stranger Things season three, the entire cast surprised some of their biggest fans and Netflix was there to capture it all as part of the streamer's new video series Crashers. The new series features super-fans of Netflix content getting the ultimate surprise, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery and the rest of the Hawkins crew.
The fans thought they were part of a focus group testing a new Hollywood sightseeing route, but surprise, there was Eleven, Mike, Hopper and Steve to surprise them.
"This is the best day of my life," a fan cried.
In the video above, the fans truly lose their minds. First, Harbour gets on their bus. "Listen to me, I'm local law enforcement in this part of town, OK? You're clearly near Hawkins, Indiana, so why don't we go take a stop and get some ice cream," he says before bringing them to Scoops Ahoy. And that's where the rest of the cast was, ready to give them their sweet treats and the thrill of a lifetime.
The looks on their faces are truly amazing.
Click play on the video above see the full Crashers video.
Stranger Things season three is now streaming on Netflix.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Rebecca Was Perfectly Happy Being Alone...Until She Met 26-Year-Old Zied
Chace Crawford Reveals What It Was Really Like on Gossip Girl Set After Blake Lively and Penn Badgley's Split
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?