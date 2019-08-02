How Naomi Watts Prepared for the Game of Thrones Prequel

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 8:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Naomi Watts, PorterEdit, August 2019

Jason Kibbler/PorterEdit/NET-A-PORTER.COM

When Naomi Watts was approached about starring in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, she knew nothing, Jon Snow.

It was revealed in October that the 50-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was cast as a lead in the new project, which is rumored to be titled Bloodmoon, and is set to play a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." The prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in May to mixed reviews.

"I didn't start watching until I was approached about this job," Watts told NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine, PorterEdit, in a cover interview posted on Friday. "But my brother [photographer Ben Watts], who is heavily into it, told me, 'Under no circumstances are you going to turn this down.'"

Watts said she tore through the first seven seasons in three months and "was in—hook, line and sinker." She knows that the show will boost her public profile, and told PorterEdit, "I still have fears about that. I don't really know what to prepare for."

The actress just finished filming the Game of Thrones prequel's pilot episode, the outlet reported. The project is based on a story by George R. R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels inspired Game of Thrones, and fellow writer Jane Goldman. None of the characters in the books and original series will appear in the new project. However, Martin has said that the Starks, the White Walkers and direwolves and mammoths will be featured.

Watch

Naomi Watts Opens Up About Trying to Be the Perfect Mom

Watts also talked to PorterEdit more about her career. The English-born, Australian-raised actress began acting onscreen in the mid-80s. Her breakout role came in 2001, when she starred in the film Mulholland Drive. She went on to appear in movies such as The Ring, a King Kong reboot, and 21 Grams and The Impossible. The latter two films earned her Oscar nominations.

Naomi Watts, PorterEdit, August 2019

Jason Kibbler/PorterEdit/NET-A-PORTER.COM

In recent years, Watts has starred in movies such as Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)Insurgent and Allegiant, as well as the Twin Peaks reboot series, and most recently, Showtime's The Loudest Voice, in which she plays former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson opposite Russell Crowe's Roger Ailes.

"At the beginning of my career, in my mid-twenties, everyone told me that I should expect it all to be over at 40," Watts told PorterEdit. "And to be honest, it was kind of looking that way. At that time, there were only a few people who seemed to scrape through and have careers beyond that."

The actress also opened up to the publication about co-parenting with her exLiev Schreiber, star of Ray Donovan, with whom she shares two sons, Sasha, 12, and Samuel Kai, 10. The former couple announced in 2016 they had split after 11 years together.

"I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Watts said. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

To see the full interview with Naomi Watts read PorterEdit at www.net-a-porter.com/porter/article-fcb67429df8753b8 and/or download the NET-A-PORTER app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Naomi Watts , Game Of Thrones , Top Stories , TV , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stranger Things 3

The Cutest Thing You'll See All Day Is the Cast of Stranger Things Surprising Their Biggest Fans

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Are Still Consciously Coupling Amid Split Rumors

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abosolo, Engagement

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Gets Real About Wedding Planning and "Freak-Out" Moments

Descendants 3

Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron and More Descendants 3 Stars Reveal How Their Characters Have Evolved

Felicity Huffman, Boston, Court

Felicity Huffman's Co-Star Angela Bassett Had No Advice to Give Her Amid College Scandal

Scott Disick, E! News,

Why Scott Disick No Longer Feels the Need to Hide His Past from His Children

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.