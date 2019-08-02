Chace Crawford Reveals What It Was Really Like on Gossip Girl Set After Blake Lively and Penn Badgley's Split

Spotted behind the scenes of Gossip Girl: no drama at all.

It's been nearly a decade since former flames and Gossip Girl co-stars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley's split was confirmed. While the romance was no more, the hit CW series had two more years of episodes to go with the new exes. While their characters ultimately tied the knot by the end of the show, had things been as harmonious off-screen? Chace Crawfordhad some insight to offer.

"During your time on Gossip Girl, Chace, did Blake Lively and Penn Badgley's real-life relationship and breakup cause drama amongst the cast?" host Andy Cohen asked on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night."

"Not at all. Not in the least," he said. "Most mature people in the world."