Dog the Bounty Hunter Fires Back After Beth Chapman’s Personal Items Are Stolen From His Store

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 6:00 AM
Dog the Bounty Hunter is distraught.
Early Friday morning, the TV personality took to twitter to slam bunglers who robbed and vandalized his Edgewater, Colorado store. "The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead," Chapman wrote. "LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FOR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!"
The Jefferson County Dispatch confirmed to E! News that they were called to the shop Thursday evening due to a break in. According to reports, the thieves not only took merchandise, but they also stole personal items that belonged to his late wife Beth Chapman, who died in June at age 51 following a battle with cancer.
Earlier in July, he held a memorial for his love in Aurora, Colorado. "I cannot believe that she's gone," Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, said during an emotional speech. "This is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream. In the ‘70s, I did 18 months in a Texas penitentiary, and I told God yesterday I'd do 5 years, 10 years day for day just to kiss her again."
"She got sick. They told her she had cancer two years ago," he continued. "[They said], 'You can do chemo.' She tried it. They said, 'You're going to have to sit home though while Dog films the show.' The show did not kill her, but she died for it. She said, 'Do you think I am going to let you go out there by yourself and film this TV show? You're out of your mind.' I said, ‘Honey, you might have to do chemo and stuff.' She goes, ‘All it will do is keep me alive six months longer, and I am not going to do that because I want to be by your side.'"
Beth passed away on June 26 after being placed in a medically induced coma.
"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Dog tweeted, confirming her passing. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
Our thoughts continue to go out to the family during this tragic time.
