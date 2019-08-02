Pink Just Epically Trolled the Mom Shamers Coming After Jessica Simpson

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 5:07 AM

Pink, Jessica Simpson

Hair's the deal: We'd dye for a friend like Pink.

After mom shamers came after Jessica Simpson for letting her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 7, color her hair pink, the singer addressed the mane issue with some help from her own daughter Willow Hart, 8.

"I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored," the singer captioned a shot of her dying Willow's hair blue. "So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare#getyourownkids#parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoo"

As she often does, Pink disabled comments on her post so the trolls could not troll her trolling.

Earlier this week, Simpson shared a picture of Maxi's new locks on her Instagram. "Inspired by The Descendants," she wrote. "#901girl #MAXIDREW." But the adorable shot of her oldest looking all grown up seemed to only bring it criticism. 

"So sad to see a child this young getting her hair dyed," commented one user. "She looked so much prettier with her natural golden locks. She still should be a child in every sense. That time is short."

Watch

Pink Defends Photo of Kids Running in Holocaust Memorial

Chimed in another, "So young its a shame." 

Maxi, did, however, gain support from renowned celebrity colorist Ritz Hazan. "I saw this coming after our last color session she was loving it!" she weighed in. "Looks amazing!" The official account for the Disney Descendants franchise also applauded the new 'do, writing, "Looking good!"

As for Pink, she's no stranger to what she calls social media's "parenting police."

In early July, she came under fire for letting her kids Willow and Jameson Hart, 2, run through the Holocaust Memorial while on a family vacation in Berlin, Germany.

Later addressing the controversy—"Τhis place is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink," one Instagram user judged—Pink clapped back and explained herself once and for all.

"For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family," she wrote. "The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."

In other words, let's cut out the negativity.

