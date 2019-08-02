Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 Ends Soon: Last Chance to Get the Best Deals

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This is it, shoppers! The 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, August 4. If you're anything like us, you've been enjoying the awesome deep discounts this yearly event offers. But it's not over yet: Now through August 3, if you buy online and pick up in store, Nordstrom will give you a $10 reward.
One of the many great things about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is even new arrivals are marked down. We're talking Free People, J.Crew, Madewell, Topshop, Something Navy, you name it. So you can score fab summer finds, grab always-in-demand denim or start stocking up on fall trends.
Don't forget to check the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Glam Up Days calendar for upcoming beauty events! (And remember Nordy Club Members, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Days to earn points twice as fast.)
We're calling out a few final sale must-haves from fashion, beauty, shoes, home goods and travel. So hurry up and shop—you really don't want to miss out!
This on-trend moto jacket comes in sizes XS-3X and is also available in fawn color.
Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa created this larger barrel iron for women with longer hair who want a voluminous blowout. With over 100 positive reviews, you can't go wrong.
Speaking of positive reviews, more than 2,700 reviewers love this supportive, comfortable and pretty bra.
This trio of candles features scents for whatever your mood: Saijo Persimmon, Prosecco Bellini and Macaron. At $17, it's really a steal.
Now is the time to splurge on Hunter boots, people! We love the shorter length too.
This top-rated luggage set is perfect for any recent graduate or anyone headed off to college. The sylish set also comes in black.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?