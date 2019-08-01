Dascha Polanco Reveals What Really Happened to Orange Is the New Black Character

Orange Is the New Black pretty much wrapped up the stories of every inmate. Piper (Taylor Schilling) moved to Ohio after Alex's (Laura Prepon) transfer to that prison and went back to school, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) helped establish the Poussey Washington Fund while working to help inmates prepare for their economic lives on the outside, and Daya (Dascha Polanco) was…killed by her mom, Aleida (Elizabeth Rodriguez)? Maybe?

Daya's fate remained unclear, even to Polanco. But, she has a luxury that viewers at home don't: Access to the show's writers.