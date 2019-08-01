Ed Sheeran Is Heartbroken Over the Death of His Cat Graham

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 1:37 PM

Ed Sheeran

JM Enternational/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran is facing a devastating loss. 

The Grammy winner's cat Graham has died. The star took to social media to pay tribute to the late feline on Instagram with a snap of his furry friend on a guitar. In lieu of words, the star captioned the photo with a single broken heart emoji. 

Liberty Shaw revealed online that Graham was tragically hit by a car. Shaw took care of the cat with Sheeran's manager, Stuart Camp, when the performer was away. 

"Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car," Shaw wrote. "We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun. #Babybaboo."

Watch

Celebrity Pets of Taylor Swift, Maluma & More

In a 2014 interview on Stars at joiz, Sheeran got to chatting about Graham, who he had saved. While the star said he had "missed Graham growing up pretty much," he noted, "I'll be there in his later life."

Sheeran is also a cat dad to Calippo and Dorito and chronicles the two furry friends on their own Instagram account. 

It's been a tough time for celebrity pets as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Alaskan Klee Kai dog, Waldo Picasso, was reportedly fatally hit by a car in New York City last week. The newlyweds paid tribute to their furry friend with matching tattoos of his face. 

"I miss you, Waldo," Turner wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of the new ink. "Rest in peace my little baby."

