90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3: Meet the Foreigner Cast

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 11:35 AM

Angela, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days

TLC

Before the K1 visa marriage process comes courtship, and TLC's cameras are there to capture it all once again for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season three.

Premiering Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m., the new season features a bevy of new couples who are meeting for the first time, hoping to come away from the overseas trip with a fiancé. Back for a second season are Angela and Michael. The two haven't always seen eye-to-eye on their relationship and once again they face many hurdles before walking down the aisle. Darcey, another veteran of the series is also back, but with a new love interest. Will this guy be "the one" for her?

Meet the foreigners below and the Americans here.

Omar

Omar, a 24-year-old from Syria, met 19-year-old Avery on a Muslim dating site after the young woman converted to Islam. His location wasn't immediately known to Avery, but the two fell in love online and got engaged. Now Avery and her mother are traveling to Lebanon to meet up for the first time.

Zied

Zied, 26 from Tunisia, met 47-year-old Rebecca on Facebook. But he's not Rebecca's first K1 visa husband. Will Rebecca's past impact her future with Zied?

Michael

Michael, a 29-year-old from Nigeria, is back on Before the 90 Days with 53-year-old Angela. This season, the tension between the two continues and Angela returns to Nigeria to tell Michael he needs to clean up his act to save their relationship.

Akinyi

Akinyi, a 25-year-old from Kenya, met 33-year-old divorced dad Benjamin online. Now, Benjamin is traveling international for the first time to meet Akinyi and her family. He's the first boyfriend Akinyi has ever introduced to her family, and also the first white man to visit their village in some time.

Jeniffer

Jeniffer, a 25-year-old from Colombia, met 38-year-old Timothy via an online dating app and the American was instantly taken with the model. Before the 90 Days sees Timothy travel to South America to meet her the first time, but he's worried she won't feel the same way about him. Plus, there's the whole Veronica factor. Timothy is close to his ex, which doesn't sit well with Jeniffer.

Maria

Maria, a 28-year-old woman from Ukraine, met Caesar, a 46 from North Carolina, via an app. Now, Caesar, a hard-working nail technician, has spent more than $40,000 to financially support Maria. Their relationship has been ongoing for five years and Caesar is ready to meet the woman he's invested so much time and money in. Is Caesar being scammed the whole time? That remains to be seen.

Tom

Tom, a 39-year-old Brit, met Darcey, 44 online years ago pre-90 Day for Darcey. But they never dated or met in person. With Jesse out of the picture for Darcey and Tom single, they're looking to take things to the next level.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

