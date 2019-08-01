How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Series in the Works

John Clifford/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is getting the TV treatment. Well, the series treatment. The fan-favorite movie starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey is in development at Quibi, the forthcoming mobile-focused streaming platform.
Written by Guy Branum, the series version of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a glib young online writer and an oversexed advertising executive, both looking to prove they're capable of being in a monogamous relationship. But they soon discover that staying in a relationship is harder than it looks. So, yeah, very similar to the movie which also followed a writer and an advertising exec.
Branum is known for creating and hosting truTV's Talk Show The Game Show, and his TV writing past includes A League of Their Own, Awkward, Punk'd, Another Period, Billy on the Street, The Mindy's Project and recently served as a supervising producer on Comedy Central's The Other Two.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is just the latest series in development at Quibi. Other projects include a courtroom series starring Chrissy Teigen, a horror series from Steven Spielberg, a Zac Efron reality series and more. Get the scoop below.
This docuseries about high school basketball comes from Stephen Curry.
Idris Elba and Ken Block team for this new car stunt series.
Tyra Banks will star in and executive produce the new docuseries. In every episode, Banks will tackle different topics about the beauty industry, aiming to take down barriers and challenge norms.
Anna Kendrick will star and executive produce the comedy about an aspiring writer and a sex doll. Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner also star.
Justin Timberlake is slated to star in a series where he'll ask singers about what song and singer inspired them to get into the business, then he'll sing a duet with them.
Lena Waithe is dipping her toe into unscripted programming with a series about sneaker culture.
Zac Efron and his brother, Dylan, are sent to a remote location with no tools to survivor, just the cameras following them. Can they make it work?
Steven Spielberg is writing the series that's a "super scary story" that will only be available to watch at midnight on Quibi.
Chrissy Teigen will preside over her own courtroom series. She'll adjudicate real small-claims cases. Her mom, Villaluck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, will serve as bailiff.
This sci-fi drama series is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. The series is set "15 minutes into the future" and follows a high school senior who can't shake a feeling that something isn't right…and she's not human.
Paula Pell, who starred in Wine Country, will play Abigail Mapleworth, a murder-mystery writer who solves the crimes in her small town. Each episode of this comedy features guest victims and suspects. 30 Rock's John Lutz is also starring in the project. Both Pell and Lutz are writing.
These classic MTV shows are getting a new life. Each received a 20-episode order with episodes coming in under 10 minutes in length. Punk'd is back pranking celebs, this time with even better technology. Meanwhile, dating series Singled Out will allow singles to find love no matter their sexual preference. Despite co-creating the series, Ashton Kutcher is not involved in the new version.
