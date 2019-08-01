Olympic Skater Ashley Wagner Claims John Coughlin Sexually Assaulted Her at 17

Figure skating champion Ashley Wagner is sharing allegations of sexual assault against John Coughlin.

In a piece for USA Today, published on Thursday, the Olympic athlete details the 2008 incident allegedly involving her fellow skater, who died by suicide in January. In her story, Wagner states that she was just 17 at the time, while Coughlin was 22.

"I was attending a figure skating camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and some of the local athletes were having people over at a house," she writes. "I had always been hyper-focused on skating, so I had never been to a party before. I knew everyone there, so it felt like it was okay to have a little fun. I also had never had anything to drink before, but all of my friends were having some and I was curious. I wanted to fit in."