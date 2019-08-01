Love Island Season 2 Set for Summer 2020 on CBS

Love remains in the air—and on the Island—for CBS in summer 2020. Yep, Love Island is returning for another summer of fun in the sun. The series, which is a remake of the hit UK reality show of the same name, follows singles isolated on an island looking for love while competing for hearts and money.

"The passion of Love Island's audience is incredible," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the network. We love the show's creative execution and can't wait for next season."