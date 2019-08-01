Awkwafina Says She Goes By Michelle Pfeiffer Sometimes Because Why Not

Rob Latour/Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 9:00 AM
Awkwafina is a woman of many aliases.
Born Nora Lum, the 31-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actress, comedy star and rapper adopted her stage name when she was a teenager.
"When I was 15 or 16, I thought the name 'Awkwafina' was great, hilarious. I never thought anyone would ever call me that," she said on Vogue's "73 Questions" segment. Cut to now, where everyone calls me that. So that's good."
And at Starbucks, she apparently doesn't make it easy for the baristas; She told Vogue she uses a totally different name all together, one most people would not be able to spell off-hand even if they were familiar with the actress in question, especially amid the noise of the coffee machines.
"I like putting 'Michelle Pfeiffer," Awkwafina said. "All 'F's in the 'Pfeiffer,' throws them off a little bit."
She's a jokester, that Awkwafina.
During the interview, Awkwafina was also asked when she first realized she could make people laugh.
"I developed humor as a defense mechanism when I was like, 4," she said. "Actually, after the passing of my mom. I wanted to be an emblem of joy and not an emblem of sorrow."
"I think being a woman in comedy means kind of building up that collective camaraderie with the truths, the sometimes sad and funny truths of being a woman," she later said. "But also using it to empower, using it to encourage, using it to laugh, to further improve womanhood in general."
The star can be seen later this year in the fantasy drama film Paradise Hills and in Jumanji: The Next Level, and she is also developing her own Comedy Central TV show.
When asked about spoilers about the series, she jokes, "At the end, everyone dies in the spaceship."
