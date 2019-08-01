Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Reacts to Hannah Brown Asking Out Tyler Cameron

Jed Wyatt is speaking out about his ex-fiancée Hannah Brown grabbing drinks with Tyler Cameron.

Earlier this week, Bachelerotte fans saw Hannah accept a proposal from the musician on the season finale of the reality series. Then, Bachelor Nation watched as Hannah ended her engagement to Jed after learning of his relationship with a fellow musician. On Tuesday's After the Final Rose, Hannah confirmed to host Chris Harrison that the duo's relationship is definitely over, even telling Jed during their reunion that she didn't feel the same way about him anymore.

After her face-to-face with Jed, Hannah was then reunited with runner-up Tyler. During their time together, Hannah even asked Tyler out for a drink, which he agreed to.

While the drinks date hasn't happened just yet, Jed is sharing his thoughts on the pairing.

While appearing on Good Morning America on Thursday, Jed told host Michael Strahan that he "had a feeling something was up" during the After the Final Rose taping.

"I couldn't really put a finger on it when I was there that day, I know there was a lot of nerves and a lot of tension," Jed explained. "But, you know, her happiness is my best interest, I want her to be happy and Tyler's one of my friends, he's a great guy. And if that's what it's supposed to be, I support that."

When asked why he wasn't honest with Hannah about his past, Jed said he was "really overwhelmed" with how much he really did fall in love with her.

"I was fearful to lose her," Jed explained. "I was acting really more out of fear than my actual love for her. That's my mistake but that's kind of what happened."

