13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer, Series Ending Revealed

The story of Liberty High School, started by Hannah Baker, is coming to an end. Netflix announced 13 Reasons Why will have a fourth—and final season¬—which is currently in production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the book of the same name, 13 Reasons Why season one followed the suicidal death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and the cassette tapes she left behind—the 13 reasons why she killed herself. Season two continued to deal with the aftermath of her death and other characters told the story. Season three, which premieres Friday, Aug. 23, does not feature Langford.

See a teaser trailer for the new season below.