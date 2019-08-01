Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Husband Kroy Get Frisky in NSFW Pics Taken By Daughters

What are daughters for?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are enjoying a family vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands, and just because their kids are with them, doesn't mean they aren't having some romantic fun in the sun...and documenting it on camera.

The 41-year-old Don't Be Tardy... star and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday a photo of her and her 33-year-old husband posing on the beach, with her wearing a bikini and him in a pair of Speedos and both in snorkling gear, as well as a pic of the two making out in the ocean. The photographer? There were two: Their daughters Ariana Biermann, 17, and Brielle Biermann, 22, the two eldest of the couple's six children.

"Findin dollars and [tongue emoji] you juicy thing @kroybiermann photo credit @arianabiermann (I know you wanted to barf)," Kim wrote.

"Ummm i took the second," Brielle commented.