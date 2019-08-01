Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Shaded Just About Every Celebrity Chef

If you ask him, Antoni Porowski has great taste. But some chefs may soon disagree.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, the Queer Eye star was asked to critique celebrity food Instagrams. Piece of cake, right? Well, he wasn't told who actually cooked each dish. And things turned sour quickly.

"Antoni," began host Andy Cohen, "Do you find this chicken couscous enticing?" He had this response ready instantly: "Too much broth. No." Bam, maybe not his best. As it turns out, the dish was made by known other than world-renowned chef and James Beard winner Emeril Lagasse. Cue the face palm.

"Does this Caprese salad look refreshing?" Andy wondered next. To which Antoni judged, "Where's the olive oil drizzled on top?"

That one belonged to OG Queer Eye personality Ted Allen, who, ICYMI, knows just a thing or two about food thanks to his longtime hosting gig on Chopped. And by now, everyone—including his castmates Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness—were feeling the second-hand embarrassment.