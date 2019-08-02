15 Back to School Items Celebrity Parents Have on Their List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hate to break it to you kids, but class is almost back in session.

If you feel like the past few months of summer flew by, you are not alone. But with August upon us, it's time to hit the malls and your favorite shopping destinations for all things back to school.

Whether it's a perfect outfit for picture day or that brand-new set of erasable markers for a clean new pencil box, there's a lot that goes into a brand-new school year.

Fortunately, we gathered a few clever and unique products from brands Hollywood moms and dads can't get enough of. If you have a kid heading to elementary school, keep scrolling to make sure they ace the year ahead!