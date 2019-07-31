Hannah Brown Hopes Jed Wyatt's Ex-Girlfriend Knows "What She's Worth and What She Deserves"

Hannah Brown hasn't yet spoken to Jed Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, but they could definitely find some things to talk about.

In last night's The Bachelorette finale, we watched Hannah grill Jed, post-engagement, over his alleged ex-girlfriend. Jed claimed she wasn't his girlfriend, despite the fact that they had slept together, gone on vacation together, he had said he loved her, and he had sent multiple texts that made their relationship pretty clear to anyone aside from Jed, but Hannah didn't relent. She ended the engagement, and later ended the relationship completely.

We also saw her call out the People article that debuted an interview with Haley Stevens, the girlfriend/non-girlfriend in question, who revealed she and Jed had been dating for four months. In an interview with E! News this morning, Hannah said she hadn't yet spoken to Haley, but she has some hopes for her.

"I hope that she knows what she's worth and what she deserves, and learned a lot through her relationship just like I learned a lot through mine," Hannah says in the video above.