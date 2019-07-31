How The Bachelorette's Peter Weber Really Feels About Hannah Brown Exposing Their Sex Life

It's the fantasy suite experience Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about.

Hannah Brown and Peter "Pilot Pete" Weber made headlines when the Season 14 lead of The Bachelorette revealed they slept together during their overnight date, which (now infamously) went down in a windmill. The couple's love story would ultimately come to an end shortly thereafter, but ended on a high note when Hannah revealed during The Bachelorette's 2-part finale that they actually got down and dirty four separate times in the fantasy suite.

To quote the one and only Alabama Hannah: "I will say, I was a little dishonest about something. Since it's out there, I did say there is something Peter and I did twice, it was actually four times."

With Peter's parents in the audience, it's no wonder the 27-year-old's cheeks turned a rosy shade of bright red as he said, "The truth is out. I can't believe you said that. Oh, my God."

So how is Peter feeling now that the entire country knows a thing or two about his performance in the bedroom? During his first post-Bachelorette interview on Bachelor Happy Hour With Rachel and Ali, Peter said he completely understands why Hannah came clean with the dirty details.