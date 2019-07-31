Why Demi Lovato Wasn't Able to Meet Mike Johnson During The Bachelorette's Finale

In the world of Bachelor Nation, finale night is always a time for new beginnings.

It certainly was the case for Hannah Brown who said goodbye to her fiancé Jed Wyatt and hello to a second chance at love—or at least a drink—with Tyler Cameron.

But can the same be said for Demi Lovato who has been flirting with former contestant Mike Johnson on social media? Not so fast.

While the music superstar was able to be in the audience for Tuesday night's dramatic live finale, Mike was nowhere to be found.

"That was a missed opportunity for us with not having Mike there," Rob Mills, the senior VP of reality and alternative programming at ABC told E! News exclusively. "I think Demi Lovato was sort of an 18th hour thing, but still, we should've had Mike there."