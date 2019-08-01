See What Happens When The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon and Braunwyn Meet

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 10:00 AM

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

Bravo

There's a new Housewife in Orange County, and a new man in Shannon Storms Beador's life. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 premiere, Kelly Dodd and Shannon are out on the town when they're joined by newcomer to the series Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ken aka Babe.

"You're hot. In good shape. Got hair," Kelly tells Ken before opening his shirt and saying, "I just want to make sure you trim that s—t. You do. Do you shave your balls too?"

Last year, as Kelly says in a confessional, Shannon didn't have "any game." "This year, I'm here to give her the baton. Go ahead, Shannon, it's your turn now," Kelly says about Shannon's dating life.

Watch

RHOC's Shannon Beador Confirms She & David Don't Talk

And that's just what Shannon is doing, dating.

Meanwhile, when Shannon meets Braunwyn, she's instantly taken by the fact that she has seven kids. Remember, Shannon has a history of not meshing will with the newcomers, so this is a good start.

In the clip above, the ladies compare parenting stories, including nursing and what happens to their breasts. "Nobody knows where my breasts go with the bra because I haven't gotten to that point yet," Shannon says.

"I just want to know how you have had seven children and look just like that," Shannon says.

Braunwyn says she looks just like her mother, who is 64, and still wears a bikini (and has some serious hair going on). Click play on the video above to see more.

"I like her," Shannon says about Braunwyn. So far so good!

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

