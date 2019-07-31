Even Neil Lane Is Rooting for Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 1:51 PM
Neil Lane is speaking out about the end of Hannah Brown's engagement.
The jeweler, who designed the Bachelorette star's 3-carat diamond ring that she received from Jed Wyatt, is sharing his thoughts about the show's season finale. On Tuesday night, viewers saw Hannah call of her engagement to Jed after learning of his relationship with a fellow musician. After ending the relationship, and taking off her ring, Hannah went on to ask runner-up Tyler Cameron out for drinks.
So, should Lane be preparing a new ring for Tyler to give to Hannah? He sure hopes so!
"I'm sorry things didn't work out for Jed, but I wish Hannah and Tyler all the best," Lane tells E! News exclusively. "Having embarked on this journey together, they are already that much closer to getting the happily ever after they've always dreamed of."
On Wednesday, Tyler took to Instagram to reflect on his journey with Hannah.
ABC/Ed Herrera
"Dear HB, What a ride... I'll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish," Tyler wrote in a message to Hannah. "I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together."
"You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man," he went on to share. "I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you."
"As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl!" Tyler concluded his message. "Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink. Forever your biggest fan, TC."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?