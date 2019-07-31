EXCLUSIVE!

Even Neil Lane Is Rooting for Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Neil Lane is speaking out about the end of Hannah Brown's engagement.

The jeweler, who designed the Bachelorette star's 3-carat diamond ring that she received from Jed Wyatt, is sharing his thoughts about the show's season finale. On Tuesday night, viewers saw Hannah call of her engagement to Jed after learning of his relationship with a fellow musician. After ending the relationship, and taking off her ring, Hannah went on to ask runner-up Tyler Cameron out for drinks.

So, should Lane be preparing a new ring for Tyler to give to Hannah? He sure hopes so!

"I'm sorry things didn't work out for Jed, but I wish Hannah and Tyler all the best," Lane tells E! News exclusively. "Having embarked on this journey together, they are already that much closer to getting the happily ever after they've always dreamed of."

Watch

Has Hannah Brown Set a Time With Tyler Cameron to Grab a Drink?

On Wednesday, Tyler took to Instagram to reflect on his journey with Hannah.

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

ABC/Ed Herrera

"Dear HB, What a ride... I'll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish," Tyler wrote in a message to Hannah. "I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together."

"You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man," he went on to share. "I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you."

"As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl!" Tyler concluded his message. "Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink. Forever your biggest fan, TC."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hannah Brown , The Bachelorette , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Pregnancy with Archie

Shay Mitchell, 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour

Here's Why Pregnant Shay Mitchell Just Confessed to Wearing Diapers

Ariana Grande, Sweetener World Tour

Why Ariana Grande Was Left Speechless by Jim Carrey

Woodstock 50, Fyre Festival, Logos

Is Woodstock 50 the Next Fyre Festival? Music Event Is Officially Canceled

HANNAH BROWN, TYLER C.

Hannah Brown Says She and Tyler Cameron Need a Chance to Hang Out and "Just Be Normal Human Beings"

Jane The Virgin, Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez's Final Farewell to Jane the Virgin Will Break Your Heart

Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt

Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Throws Shade at Hannah Brown After Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.