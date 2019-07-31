Hannah Brown Says She and Tyler Cameron Need a Chance to Hang Out and "Just Be Normal Human Beings"

Has any other "drink" ever been under this much pressure?

At the very end of her finale last night, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown sat down with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, right after announcing she had fully dumped fiance Jed Wyatt, who had lied to her about having a girlfriend before the show. Hannah and Tyler gushed over each other, and then, since she's a single girl after all, she asked him out for a drink.

Of course he said yes, and all of Bachelor Nation promptly lost their minds. Somehow, a prospective drink was even cuter and better than if we had watched them get fully engaged.

Unfortunately, as Hannah told E! News this morning, they haven't had time to set a date for that drink.