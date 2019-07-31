Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Throws Shade at Hannah Brown After Split

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 11:37 AM
Jed Wyatt appears to be on the defensive after his broken engagement to Hannah Brown.
On Tuesday's Bachelorette season finale, viewers saw the musician get down on one knee and propose to Hannah, who accepted. However, that was before she learned of Jed's relationship with fellow musician Haley Stevens. After hearing and reading details about the duo's romance, Hannah decided to call of her engagement to Jed, confirming to Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose that they're no longer together.
When Hannah reunited with Jed on the after-show, he offered her an apology, but she was firm on the breakup.
"I'm not trying to punish you, but my feelings have changed and I think when that trust was broken my feelings really just were broke with that," she explained. "I don't love you like that anymore. And it's not something to clap about. It's sad."
Hannah added, "I know you've hurt me but I'm not trying to hurt you right now, but it's not what anybody needs to start a relationship on...I just want to feel really confident in my forever."
While Jed was apologetic to Hannah on TV, it seems that he's since changed his tune.
You can basically cancel all the BS Jed was feeding Hannah last night about still being in love and apologizing to her. He’s not sorry. He’s sorry he got caught. He doesn’t care. He was just trying to save face. This is how he really feels. pic.twitter.com/O51pekrAeL— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 31, 2019
On Wednesday, Reality Steve shared screenshots of negative comments Jed allegedly liked on social media. One of the comments, left on Jed's latest Instagram post, states that he's "better off" without Hannah.
"You're better off without her Jed. If she couldn't work through this with you, there's no way she could work through some of life's tougher challenges," the comment reads. "We all have skeletons. When they come out, we at least try to work through them. If we can't, we move on."
ABC/John Fleenor
Another comment on his post states, "Honestly I'm not quite sure why everyone hates on Jed so hard...Hannah was sleeping with several people throughout the season and he has to deal with that in her past...just like she needs to get over his. Like come on. It's a television show I wouldn't expect to fall in love either."
While Jed appears to be throwing shade at his ex, Hannah is trying to move on from their relationship. Hopefully cameras will catch her drinks date with Tyler Cameron in the near future!
