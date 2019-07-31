Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Can't Imagine Cutting Off Hannah Brown After Bombshell Finale

Tyler Cameron is speaking out following the MOST dramatic Bachelorette finale in history!

On Tuesday, viewers watched Hannah Brown get engaged and later split with contestant Jed Wyatt amid allegations involving his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. After calling off her engagement with Jed, Hannah reunited with runner-up Tyler on After the Final Rose, where she boldly asked him to grab a drink, and he agreed!

So, now that the show is over, Tyler is reflecting on his Bachelorette journey in a message to Hannah.

"Dear HB, What a ride... I'll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish," Tyler wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together."

"You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man," Tyler continued. "I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you."

The fan favorite contestant concluded his post by writing, "As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink. Forever your biggest fan, TC."

Following his appearance on After the Final Rose, Tyler sat down with former Bachelor star Nick Viall to talk more about his journey and his potential future with Hannah.

"We went through a whole lot together. That was a crazy journey to share that experience with somebody," Tyler shared on Nick's Viall Files podcast, released on Wednesday. "I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship and that's something I don't want to cut off cold turkey just because it didn't work out. That's someone who I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens."

"I'm excited to have a drink with her and just talk," Tyler told Nick. "You know, it's been months and, you know, just take it one day at a time."

Tyler added, "I think we have a great relationship and a great friendship and it doesn't need to be cut off just because it didn't work out."

