Jennifer Lopez's Photo of Alex Rodriguez and Her Son Max Will Make You Do a Double Take

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of the two main men in her life. The sweet snapshot showed her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her son Max wearing matching plaid pajamas and looking at their phones. The guys even struck similar poses.

"These two," Lopez captioned the shot along with the hashtag #Twinning.

J.Lo also has a daughter named Emme, who is Max's twin. In addition, A-Rod has two little girls named Ella and Natasha. Spending time as a family has always been a priority for the couple. From going out for ice cream to enjoying the holidays together, the six of them have shared several special moments.

"Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends," the Hustlers star told People in December. "I was so loving to his kids, and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time, and it's nice.'"