John Legend and James Corden's Songs of the Summer Riff-Off Is Pitch Perfect

It was a battle of ballads and bops.

Apparently, James Corden is a bone to pick with the radio this summer because he made a plea for more jams. "Whenever I turn the radio on nowm all I'm getting on the radio are like slow boring ballads—do you know what I mean?" he asked his Late Late Show audience on Tuesday night.

"I want to roll down the windows. I want to jam out," he said. "No one wants to hear some guy on the guitar crying about his girlfriend in the middle of the summer. It just feels wrong."

Well, not according to John Legend. The Grammy winner suddenly appeared on stage with a rebuttal. "I feel attacked," the singer retorted. "It feels like kind of personal, you know, for me...Summer's a time to slow things down."