Hannah Brown Says Jed Wyatt Hurt Her More Than Anyone With His Bachelorette Betrayal

Brown certainly experienced a lot of heartbreak throughout her season. Whether she was dealing with Luke Parker's controversial comments about sex or tearing up over sending guys like Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron home, her journey was filled with challenges. Still, nothing could prepare her for the truth about Wyatt—even though some may argue he admitted to joining the show to further his music career.

"I was really insecure," Brown told the magazine. "I knew that no guy was actually there for me because they didn't know who the Bachelorette was going to be. And I was the dark horse. So, Jed being honest [was] refreshing. He didn't come for me, but he liked me. And that's what made me initially start to fall for him."

While Wyatt apologized, he knew the damage was done.

"I have been in love with somebody in my past who lied to me, who cheated on me, and I tried to make it work," Brown told the publication. "But I'm not that girl anymore, and that's been something I've been so proud of. So, no matter how much it hurts, I won't allow myself to be stuck in [something] for any longer than I should be. I deserve better."