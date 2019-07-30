Cardi B Speaks Out After Security Threat Forces Her to Cancel Concert

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 7:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Wireless Festival 2019

Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Cardi B is breaking her silence.

On Tuesday evening, the "Press" rapper took to Instagram to share the sad news that she would be canceling her concert in Indiana. But for a good reason.

"Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today. I rehearsed and started doing glam," she began her Instagram caption, alongside a video clip of her rehearsing. "Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was canceled. My safety and your safety first."

However, fans of the 26-year-old rapper can rest assured that she will be back on stage and rescheduling her concert.

She stated in her social media post, "I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. I'm so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I'm not taking any chances."

It's unclear when she plans to take the stage and reschedule her concert in Indiana.

Watch

Cardi B Likes Offset Like Tat

The "Money" singer closed her statement with a heartfelt message: "I love you guys."

Cardi B, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Kulture

Instagram

In recent weeks, the Bronx native has been traveling and doing shows all over. 

Just last Friday, Cardi was in Nebraska for a concert. She took to Instagram Stories that night to share the exciting news that her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture, hit a milestone: she took her first two steps. Sadly, she wasn't there to see it.

"So, I'm doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet right now, I'ma call you guys right back,'" Cardi began her video clip. "Then Offset calls me and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet babe, call Hennessey, though she's with Kulture.'"

She continued, "And he calls her... How he witnessed my baby's first two steps. He always witnesses the good s--t!"

Before signing off for the night, she added, "My baby starting to walk already. I can't take it. I can't take it."

In the last hour, it looked like the 26-year-old star was reunited with her baby girl. "I missed you," she told her little nugget on Instagram Stories.

All in all, it's good to see Cardi and her fans are safe and sound!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Concerts , Celebrities , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Demi Lovato, Demi Burnett

The Bachelorette Finale Was Made That Much Better With a Cameo From Demi Lovato

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Just Asked Tyler Cameron Back Out After Ending Engagement with Jed Wyatt

Hannah Brow, Jed Wyatt

Hannah Brown Reunites With Jed Wyatt After Calling Off Their Engagement on The Bachelorette

Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt

Bachelor Nation Weighs In on Jed Wyatt's Betrayal to Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette

Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Grills Jed Wyatt Over Betrayal After Engagement

Jade Roper

Bachelor in Paradise Star Jade Roper Shares Harrowing Details From Accidental Home Birth

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown Bids a Heartbreaking Farewell to Tyler Cameron on The Bachelorette Finale

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.