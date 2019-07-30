The Bachelorette Finale Was Made That Much Better With a Cameo From Demi Lovato

ABC/John Fleenor
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 7:37 PM
All those in favor of Demi Lovatojoining Bachelor Nation, please say 'Aye.'
Actually, too late, she's already a member. The singer made a surprise appearance at Hannah Brown's dramatic finale of The Bachelorette. There she was next to Demi Burnett in the audience, as Jed Wyatt claimed he broke another girl's heart because he didn't think he would find love on a show about getting engaged. When the cameras panned to show the shocked faces in the crowd, viewers got numerous glimpses at the star in all her glory.
Her attendance at the taping is a Bachelor fan's dream come true. For the past few weeks, the star documented her viewing experience on her Instagram Story. When fans cringed over Jed's guitar, Demi was right there alongside them. And, more importantly, when women cooed over Mike Johnson's personality, Demi was all too eager to join in.
Fans can truly tell how invested the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was in Hannah's journey when she broke her social media silence to post exclusively about her meeting with the Alabama native. "I interrupt this social media break with this very important and iconic snap shot of WINDMILL cookies with my new favorite person @alabamahannah.. and quess what... Jesus still loves us," she joked on Instagram.
Hannah later commented, "love love love. so thankful for your support during this season of life and taking me under your wing. Also, thanks for sharing your mama with me."
Although, it's unclear who her mom was more excited about seeing, Hannah or the über dreamy Tyler Cameron? On Demi's Insta Story, her mom literally shouted to the model as the songstress yelled for their friend to "drive" lest her mother embarrass her.
But, to be honest, who can blame her mom when it comes to matters of the heart or Tyler for that matter?
