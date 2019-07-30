The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Grills Jed Wyatt Over Betrayal After Engagement

There were no pretenses at the top of tonight's finale of The Bachelorette.

Chris Harrison didn't even dare to pretend that things were going to end well for Hannah, and straight up told us that we were in for "the massive destructive forces of lies and betrayal" and "a proposal that, in retrospect, can only be described as cringeworthy."

If you ask us, the proposal was cringeworthy at the time, because it's hard to pull off an intimate concert that's not at least a little cringeworthy, and that's obviously what musician Jed Wyatt chose to do for Hannah Brown when he went to propose to her, still unsure at that point if she had said goodbye to Tyler Cameron or not. Unfortunately for all of us, she had said goodbye to Tyler, and it was Jed she had chosen.

After all that you've been through and those times that you wish you knew

Who's on the other side of all those restless nights

We always knew it's me and you

Time stands still for us

It's happened more than once and every time we're holding hands and dancing in the sun

Baby, time stands still for us

Sure to be a classic love song, right?

To quote Chris Harrison, "unfortunately, that's not where this journey ends."

