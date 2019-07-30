Hannah Brown Bids a Heartbreaking Farewell to Tyler Cameron on The Bachelorette Finale

ABC/Ed Herrera
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 5:27 PM
ABC/Ed Herrera
It's the end of the road for Tyler Cameron.
He made it to the finale of The Bachelorette, but he won't be going home an engaged man. Instead, Hannah Brown has chosen to accept the proposal from none other than Jed Wyatt.
In the heartbreaking proposal he planned for the Alabama native, the model began to describe the grand life he envisioned for him and Hannah, as well as his deep love. But, before he could finish, Hannah tearfully stopped him. She explained, "This isn't it. I am so lucky to be loved by you and to feel that."
Even though she turns down his proposal, she confesses they are a good match. "You have supported me, you have been so sweet and strong for me and have done everything that I've asked for and more. My life with you would be amazing," the pageant queen shared. "When I told you I was falling in love with you I mean it."
Unfortunately, Hannah admits, "I love someone else."
Like always, Tyler C. takes it like a champ. "It's going to hurt but I'm still going to be your biggest fan, rooting for you. I wish you and Jed nothing but success. I really mean that," he stoically tells her.
But, when he gets in the car he emotionally says, "I thought this was it. It feels like a million uppercuts to the gut right now."
