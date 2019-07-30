YouTube Star Grant Thompson Dead at 38 After Paragliding Accident

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Grant Thompson, The King of Random, RIP

Instagram

YouTube star Grant Thompson has sadly passed away. He was only 38-years-old.

The internet personality, who went by "The King of Random" on YouTube, was known for sharing life hacks, random experiments and more. He amassed 11 million followers on his channel, making him one of the top influencers on the platform.

Grant's brother, Mark Thompson, told TMZ of his brother's passing and shared that the YouTuber went paragliding on Monday evening. Mark told the publication Grant's body was discovered by authorities on Tuesday. However, the family is still in the process of learning details about what happened.

Earlier today, a video titled "Grant Thompson, in Memoriam" was uploaded to the internet personality's YouTube page.

"It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night," the description read on the video tribute. "Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

The statement continued, "Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random. Grant's legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created."

Many shared their condolences in the comment section, with many still in complete shock over the news.

"He will be truly missed," one fan wrote. Another said, "Ive watched this mans videos sinces day one, its sad to say goodbye. You have my condolences." Someone else shared, "My heart feels so heavy for the family and it hurts me that he has passed."

Additionally, YouTube issued a statement over the 38-year-old star's death. "We're deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans."

Our thoughts are with Grant's loved ones at this time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ YouTube , Death , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown Bids a Heartbreaking Farewell to Tyler Cameron on The Bachelorette Finale

Cameron Boyce, Radio Disney Awards

Cameron Boyce's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Disney Channel Star's Death

"The Bachelorette" Finale: Will Hannah Brown Find Love?

Lady Gaga's New Man: Receipts & More

Cynthia Bailey Celebrates Her Engagement on Live TV

Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace, for British Vogue

All the Fabulous Details on Meghan Markle’s Fashion Collection That Supports a Good Cause

Jordyn Woods, Cosmopolitan UK, Embargoed until 00:01 31st July 2019

Jordyn Woods Compares Fallout From Kardashian-Jenner Cheating Scandal to Cancer in Candid Interview

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.