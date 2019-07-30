Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert. E! News can confirm the Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, July 30.

"We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long," Tanner shared in a statement to People. "Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!"

Jade announced her pregnancy at the end of January by sharing a photo of the proud parents smiling alongside their daughter Emerson and holding up a sonogram.

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!" she captioned the family photo at the time. "We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We've been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."

The two then revealed the sex of the child in March. They invited their nearest and dearest—including a few Bachelor in Paradise alums—to a gender reveal celebration and were sprayed with blue Silly String.