Candace Cameron Bure Is Serving Up Must-Have Cookware

by Jillian Punwar | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 3:30 AM

Courtesy of CookCraft

Get ready to become a chef in your own kitchen.

Whether you're cooking for yourself or 10 others, serving up delicious food can be tricky. What makes it even harder is finding the right cookware to deliver the most professional meals possible.

Fortunately, Candace Cameron Bure and CookCraft just partnered up to create a new cookware line comprised of high-quality, tri-ply stainless steel cookware with the aim of bringing the family together.

"Cooking has been a huge part of my family life," the Fuller House star told E! News while attending HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala 2019. "I loved being part of working together to create products that are really high-quality products and bring families back to the dinner table."

The six unique pans in the collection feature CookCraft's patented latch glass lids that are also shatter-resistant and clear, which offers the ability to see your dish while the lid is still on.

For Candace, the project is the perfect fit as family dinners have always been a part of her life.

"We've always made cooking a family event. Sundays are our big family day so it's the big cooking day," she shared at Holly Robinson Peete's star-studded event. "I cook a lot of vegetables, salmon and chicken dishes. We eat really clean and healthy."

Take a look below at the six pieces from this new innovative collection below.

3qt. Sauce Pan with Glass Lid

Experience your best tasting home meals yet with this stainless steel sauce pan. With a unique handle and lid design, you will be able to experience maximum comfort while cooking delicious meals for your family. 

$230
$170 Amazon
8qt. Stock Pot with Glass Lid

With an aluminum core between two stainless steel layers, this stock pot provides even heat distribution for soups, stews and more. The pot also features a clear lid, so you can see the progress on your meal without taking the lid off. 

$300
$224 Amazon $360 Macy's
12” Casserole Dish with Glass Lid

Combine sophistication and practicality with this durable casserole dish, which is able to go from stove-top to the table.

$300
$219 Amazon $349 Macy's
13” French Skillet with Glass Lid

The deep base of this skillet allows you to mix easily without contents in the pan spilling over the edges. It also features a shatter-resistant glass lid so it can survive those accidental falls. 

$350
$249 Amazon $390 Macy's
8” Sauté Pan with Glass Lid

Sauté like a pro in your own home with this professional sauté pan, which will transform your cooking into restaurant ready meals. Compact in size, this pan is perfect for the everyday home cook. 

$200
$145 Amazon $250 Macy's
1.5qt. Sauce Pan with Glass Lid

The unique shatter-resistant glass latch lid fits onto the pan for mess-free counter tops. As an added bonus, the sauce pan is also dishwasher safe. 

$190
$139 Amazon $230 Macy's

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

