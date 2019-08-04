Candace Cameron Bure Is Serving Up Must-Have Cookware

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get ready to become a chef in your own kitchen.

Whether you're cooking for yourself or 10 others, serving up delicious food can be tricky. What makes it even harder is finding the right cookware to deliver the most professional meals possible.

Fortunately, Candace Cameron Bure and CookCraft just partnered up to create a new cookware line comprised of high-quality, tri-ply stainless steel cookware with the aim of bringing the family together.

"Cooking has been a huge part of my family life," the Fuller House star told E! News while attending HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala 2019. "I loved being part of working together to create products that are really high-quality products and bring families back to the dinner table."

The six unique pans in the collection feature CookCraft's patented latch glass lids that are also shatter-resistant and clear, which offers the ability to see your dish while the lid is still on.