Mindhunter Season 2 Trailer Features Charles Manson, Son of Sam and Lots of Murder

Mindhunter season two is finally on its way.

The Netflix drama returns in just a couple of weeks to continue terrifying us all with stories of serial killers from before they were even called serial killers, and based on the new trailer, it looks like there are some new ones the team gets to explore this time around, including Charles Manson and the Son of Sam.

You'd be forgiven if you had kind of forgotten about this show, which follows two FBI profilers (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) who travel around interviewing serial killers, since it debuted in October 2017, was renewed in November 2017, and then was hardly talked about until right now. Season two will specifically cover the Atlanta child murders of 1979-1981, but the terrifying Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) will also return, as well as those little glimpses of the guy who would come to be known as the BTK killer.