Kenan Thompson Returns to All That...But Nobody Knows Who He Is!

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 10:00 AM
Kenan Thompson is back where it all started: All That. Kenan, who starred in the Nickelodeon series before getting his own show, Kenan and Kel, and going on to star in Saturday Night Live and soon his own NBC sitcom, is an executive producer on the kid-centered sketch show and makes his first on camera appearance in the Saturday, Aug. 3 episode.
In the exclusive preview above, Kenan—and the big ear of corn!—make their way backstage into the All That clubhouse to greet the new cast. Only problem? The new kids don't recognize the man that brought Superdude, Pierre Escargot and so many other characters to life for five seasons of the original All That.
"It's pretty hilarious that you think I'm from Postmates," Kenan tells the new cast. "I'm Kenan Thompson, come on! One of the original cast members of All That, like Josh Server…and Kel Mitchell…and me! Kenan! Really?"
But, yep, no recollection. Even Josh and Kel can't help Kenan out when they crash the festivities. Buttercup, a legendary sketch comedy horse is another story…
The new cast of the All That revival includes Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen. In addition to Kenan, Kel and Josh, original cast member Lori Beth Denberg has also made a cameo in the 2019 series.
The new All That episode airs Saturday, Aug. 3 at p.m. on Nickelodeon. JoJo Siwa closes the show with a performance of her song "BOP!" and there are sketches featuring the Marie Kiddo character, as well as T@$#!eigh and Trad.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?