Those Zoey 101 Reboot Rumors Are Back After Cast Reunites

Well isn't this interesting timing?! 

More than a week after reports surfaced claiming Jamie Lynn Spears was in talks with Nickelodeon for a Zoey 101 reboot, a majority of the cast decided to reunite in Los Angeles for an unexpected dinner.

In pictures posted on social media, show creator Dan Schneider was able to enjoy a meal at The Front Yard in North Hollywood with a few familiar faces including Chris Massey, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood and Sean Flynn.

"Some Zoey 101 buzz got me talking with my good friend Sean Flynn (‘Chase')… and within about 72 hours, this happened!" Dan wrote on Instagram. "I'm not sure how I feel about my new glasses, but that was one of the most fun nights ever. A wonderful cast of kids then, and even better all grown up! Much love/respect for all of you!"

For those wondering where Jamie Lynn was, Dan set the record straight that she was busy shooting her new show in Atlanta.

She would later reveal on Instagram that the cast tried to call her during the reunion. Unfortunately, she was already in bed.

"Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I'm lame and fell asleep...." she wrote on social media. "Thank y'all for the video and hope to see y'all very soon."

It's been more than 10 year since the final episode of Zoey 101 aired on Nickelodeon. According to TMZ, the reboot would follow Zoey's life in Southern California a decade later at the age of 28. This time, she'd have a couple of kids in the mix.

And for those wondering, nobody is sure if she would still be involved with her character's love interest Chase.

"Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people #Zoey101," Jamie Lynn shared on Instagram after the reboot speculation surfaced.

Perhaps this story is to be continued!

