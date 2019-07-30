Those Zoey 101 Reboot Rumors Are Back After Cast Reunites

Well isn't this interesting timing?!

More than a week after reports surfaced claiming Jamie Lynn Spears was in talks with Nickelodeon for a Zoey 101 reboot, a majority of the cast decided to reunite in Los Angeles for an unexpected dinner.

In pictures posted on social media, show creator Dan Schneider was able to enjoy a meal at The Front Yard in North Hollywood with a few familiar faces including Chris Massey, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood and Sean Flynn.

"Some Zoey 101 buzz got me talking with my good friend Sean Flynn (‘Chase')… and within about 72 hours, this happened!" Dan wrote on Instagram. "I'm not sure how I feel about my new glasses, but that was one of the most fun nights ever. A wonderful cast of kids then, and even better all grown up! Much love/respect for all of you!"