Fitness Star Kayla Itsines Gets Real About Working Out After Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kayla Itsines, Instagram, Baby

Instagram

Kayla Itsines admits she "had so many mixed emotions" about getting back in the gym after giving birth.

The fitness star, who has over 11 million followers on Instagram, welcomed her first child with beau Tobi Pearce in April. About six weeks after giving birth to her baby girl, Arna, via C-section, Kayla received clearance from her doctors to start working out again. But, as she shares in a new piece for Women's Health, published Tuesday, she "felt apprehensive" about the idea.

Kayla tells readers, "I was so ready to move my body again and start regaining my strength, but I was also nervous because your body goes through so many changes emotionally and physically through pregnancy."

Kayla Itsines Opens Up About Pregnancy, Workout Changes and How She Kept Her Baby Bump a Secret

"Before getting pregnant, I never had any self-doubts when it came to working out," Kayla continues. "I've always loved exercise, and I kept resistance training until I was 38 weeks pregnant and doing low-intensity cardio up to the end. But for the first time in my life, I struggled through my workout—even though I was just walking on a treadmill at my own pace, about 2.3 miles per hour."

In her article, the personal trainer says that she attempted to do 30 minutes of walking on her treadmill, but only got to about 15 minutes. She shares that this was the first time "it really physically" hit her that her fitness level was "no longer the same as it had been."

"At the same time, I had an overwhelming feeling of achievement," Kayla writes. "Although the session was really hard, it sparked a new determination and motivation in me not to reflect on what I didn't do, but to celebrate what I did accomplish in that first workout."

This inspired Kayla to push forward in regaining and rebuilding her strength.

"I've always been motivated by improving my fitness in the gym, and now that I'm a mother, I'm motivated in another way: I want to show up and get my workout in because I want to be the strongest, most confident version of myself to be a good role model for my daughter," Kayla tells readers.

In her article, Kayla also shares motivational tips for getting back in the gym, including setting specific goals, finding a workout routine you enjoy, getting a workout buddy, acknowledging that there will be "setbacks" along the way, and getting a good music playlist!

To read more from Kayla, head on over to Women's Health!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , , Diet And Fitness , Fitness , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bow Wow, Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Shuts Down Bow Wow's Body Shaming With Epic Comeback

Ashley Olsen, engagement ring

Ashley Olsen Raises Engagement Speculation With Ring on That Finger

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Sparks Romance Rumors With Dan Horton: 5 Things to Know About the Audio Engineer

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Peter Weber: Hannah Brown Will Always Have a Piece of My Heart

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK S16

Watch Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Discover Their Spiritual Strengths and Weaknesses While in Bali

Kristen Stewart, Bella Swan, Twilight

Breaking Free From Breaking Dawn: Kristen Stewart Proves She's More Than the "Girl From Twilight"

Naomi Campbell, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Naomi Campbell Claims She Was Blocked From French Hotel Over Her Skin Color

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.