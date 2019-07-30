Ashley Olsen Raises Engagement Speculation With Ring on That Finger

Are wedding bells ringing for Ashley Olsen?

On Monday, the highly private Olsen sister was spotted with artist boyfriend Louis Eisner as they stepped out for dinner and to see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Los Angeles. However, it wasn't the outing that's raising eyebrows, but a piece of jewelry the Elizabeth and James designer was sporting on her left hand as she was snapped by photographers: a dark band on that finger. Could the fashionista be on her way to bridal?

While there's been no official word on the speculation, the two were recently seen celebrating the twin stars' 33rd birthday together in the Big Apple last month.