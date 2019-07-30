Watch Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Discover Their Spiritual Strengths and Weaknesses While in Bali

"That's true," laughed the eldest Kardashian sister, though the expert went on to remind her there's at least two sides to every spirit and hers carried some pretty notable strengths too. According to him, Kourtney's power emanated from the throat chakra, which is why "when you say something people listen to you, even though you don't talk much."

As for Khloe? Suatma Yasa told True Thompson's mom she's "the kind of person who can determine [her] life" and inspires others to do the same. "You influence other people very quickly and [are] good at it," he finished, adding that the "key" for KoKo is maintaining that sense of self and not letting external forces dim her shine.

"Don't let other people determine your destiny," he told her. And all these months later, it's clear she's living that mantra.

See how everything went down during Kourtney and Khloe's spiritual consult—including the "cleanse" that followed—in the clip above!