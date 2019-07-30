Watch Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Discover Their Spiritual Strengths and Weaknesses While in Bali

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 7:40 AM
How's that for self-reflection!
Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian learned a lot about themselves during last year's family trip to Bali (shout out to Kim Kardashian for her interest in all things other-worldly). And per this bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 16th season, it appears the sisters—minus Kim—engaged in even more vacation-time enlightenment than viewers initially saw onscreen.
The perceptive new clip caught Kourtney and Khloe in the midst of a particularly revealing spiritual consult, one that ultimately offered both women greater insight into their respective strengths and weaknesses. And not the corporeal kind!
"Physically, you're OK. You don't have any weakness," local guru Suatma Yasa told Kourtney first. "But your weakness is your emotional management."
"That's true," laughed the eldest Kardashian sister, though the expert went on to remind her there's at least two sides to every spirit and hers carried some pretty notable strengths too. According to him, Kourtney's power emanated from the throat chakra, which is why "when you say something people listen to you, even though you don't talk much."
As for Khloe? Suatma Yasa told True Thompson's mom she's "the kind of person who can determine [her] life" and inspires others to do the same. "You influence other people very quickly and [are] good at it," he finished, adding that the "key" for KoKo is maintaining that sense of self and not letting external forces dim her shine.
"Don't let other people determine your destiny," he told her. And all these months later, it's clear she's living that mantra.
See how everything went down during Kourtney and Khloe's spiritual consult—including the "cleanse" that followed—in the clip above!
