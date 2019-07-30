Breaking Free From Breaking Dawn: Kristen Stewart Proves She's More Than the "Girl From Twilight"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 7:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kristen Stewart, Bella Swan, Twilight

Lionsgate

It's been almost seven years since the Twilight saga ended. Still, Kristen Stewart often finds herself tied to the Bella Swan role.

It wasn't until the 29-year-old actress started working with independent directors like Kelly Reichard and Olivier Assayas that she began to break the mold.

"It gave me a chance to not weigh something down. It was so much bigger than me," she told Vanity Fair for its September cover story. "My baggage was so minuscule in comparison to what [Reichardt's and Assayas's] story lines are, as filmmakers. I was finally given a chance to be looked at, not as this thing in this celebrity-obsessed culture that was like, 'Oh, that's the girl from Twilight.'"

Not only were fans obsessed with the movies, but they were also fascinated by her relationship with Robert Pattinson. The now-exes regularly made headlines, especially after Stewart's cheating scandal with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

Watch

Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart's Twilight Audition Secrets

Stewart has since been romantically linked to Stella Maxwell. The 29-year-old model even accompanied her to the Vanity Fair shoot. When asked about her love life, Stewart played coy. 

"I only date people who complement me," she quipped.

 

Kristen Stewart, Vanity Fair

Alisdair McLellan for Vanity Fair

However, Stewart's protection of her privacy shouldn't be misunderstood.

"I think I've grown out of this, but I used to be really frustrated that because I didn't leap willingly into being at the center of a certain amount of attention, that it seemed like I was an asshole," the Charlie's Angels star told the magazine. "I am in no way rebellious. I am in no way contrarian. I just want people to like me."

To read Stewart's full interview, check out Vanity Fair.         

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kristen Stewart , Robert Pattinson , Twilight , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily, Love Island

Are Emily and Kyra the Perfect Match on Love Island?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Here's Exactly How Many Kids Prince Harry Wants to Have With Meghan Markle

Bow Wow, Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Shuts Down Bow Wow's Body Shaming With Epic Comeback

Kayla Itsines, Instagram, Baby

Fitness Star Kayla Itsines Gets Real About Working Out After Giving Birth

Ashley Olsen, engagement ring

Ashley Olsen Raises Engagement Speculation With Ring on That Finger

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Sparks Romance Rumors With Dan Horton: 5 Things to Know About the Audio Engineer

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Peter Weber: Hannah Brown Will Always Have a Piece of My Heart

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.