The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Promises to Get Answers to the Rumors in Finale After "Tough" Couple of Months

You know when Chris Harrison opens a show by telling you you've never seen anything like this before that you're in for a ride. Or at least you assume so.

Sure, Chris loves his hyperbole, but he's not usually quite that bold with it, especially after a season of The Bachelorette like the one we've just had, which was mostly all stuff we've never seen before, courtesy of one Luke Parker.

As it turned out, most of tonight's episode was business as usual. Hannah eliminated Peter, introduced both Tyler and Jed to her parents (they liked one a lot more than the other...), then went on one last date with Tyler and with Jed. That was all pretty normal for a finale, but then at the very end, Chris Harrison announced that Hannah had a message for viewers.

"Since the last day in Greece, the past couple of months have been really tough and emotional. I know there are a lot of rumors out there, and honestly, tomorrow night, I don't know what's going to happen, but I have a lot of questions that need to be answered, so I hope I'll be able to do that."