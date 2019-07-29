Andi Dorfman Just Reminded Us of That Moment Nick Viall Revealed They ''Made Love'' on National TV

What happens in the fantasy suite, stays in the fantasy suite... sometimes.

Before The Bachelorette leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown made a point to normalize talking about having sex with their suitors, others like Andi Dorfman preferred to keep the cameras (and audiences at home) out of the bedroom. So when Andi interrupted Monday's two-part finale finale to reflect on her own After the Finale Rose episode, fans were quickly reminded of that time Nick Viall made a shocking confession that would go down in Bachelor Nation infamy.

"Ohhhh sheeeeet .... here's to hoping tonight goes a little smoother for our gal tonight!!!!" Andi, who starred on The Bachelorette in 2014, captioned a photo of Nick confronting her over their breakup.

The expression on Andi's face really says it all, but here's a quick refresher on the incident: In speaking for the first time since Andi turned down his proposal, Nick subtly revealed that they "made love."