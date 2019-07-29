Model Carissa Pinkston Is Under Fire After Falsely Coming Out as Transgender

It's the story that has rattled the modeling community to its core.

The saga started in May, when Savage x Fenty model Carissa Pinkston reportedly began to post a series of homophobic statements to a Facebook account, where she went by the name Rissa Danielle. In the since-deleted posts that were re-shared by social media users, the 20-year-old claimed that transgender people "want to be perceived" as male and female, but that in the "biological context there are Males and Females (sic)."

In another post, she reportedly stated that she believes, "Being Transgender does NOT make you a woman. It makes you simply Transgender."

While her comments had begun to draw some backlash, she didn't seem to understand the ramifications of her actions and continued to harp on the topic. "I really do want to take back my Trans comment because if they can say they're Women I can reclaim my virginity," she quipped in one of her alleged final posts on the matter.